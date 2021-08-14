JONESBORO/STOCKBRIDGE, GA — Eva Wall, 85 of McDonough, Georgia, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Gray of Mosheim, Tennessee, passed away Thursday.
Mrs. Wall was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro, Georgia where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Garden Club and volunteered with the Pink Ladies at Southern Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years: ADCS Willie Joe Wall Jr., USN Ret.; daughters: Pamela Wall Moats of Oviedo, Florida, and Teresa (Rex) Cagle of Stockbridge, Georgia; a brother: S. Grandy (Christina) Gray of Greeneville, Tennessee; sisters: Betty Radar and Janie Solomon, both of Mosheim; grandchildren: Emily (Stephan) Merlics, Dr. Matthew (Rich) Moats, Dr. Nathaniel (Katie) Moats, Dr. Austin Moats, Cameron (Sydney) Cagle, Carson (Katie) Cagle and Luke Cagle; great-grandchildren: Stella and Minka Merlics, Ben Moats, Labri, Desmond and Savannah Jane Moats; many nieces and nephews; and extended family members.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, of Jonesboro, Georgia, with Dr. Mel Blackaby officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, of Jonesboro.
Interment Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia with the Rev. Allen Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Foundation, Lbda.org in Memory of Mrs. Eva Wall.
Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge is in charge of arrangements, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.