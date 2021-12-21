Evelene Hensley Shelton, 79, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Saturday at her home.
She retired from PlusMark.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: William Shelton and Teresa Darnell, James and Stephanie Shelton, and Ora Lee Shelton; a special son-in-law: Freddie: grandchildren: Phillip Seay, McAyla Shelton, Hunter Shelton, Daniel Shelton, Joshua Jennings and Michael Shelton; great-grandchildren: Ethan Seay, Ryan Shelton and Ellie Shelton; nieces and nephews: Wylie Hensley, Glenda Hensley, James “Jimmy” Hensley and a host of other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Grancer and Vinnie Hensley; a sister: Frankie Jennings; a brother: Johnny Hensley; and a sister-in-law: Iula Hensley.
The family expresses a special thanks to Roy and Janie Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Tony Darnell officiating.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.