EVELENE HENSLEY SHELTON

EVELENE HENSLEY SHELTON

Evelene Hensley Shelton, 79, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Saturday at her home.

She retired from PlusMark.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: William Shelton and Teresa Darnell, James and Stephanie Shelton, and Ora Lee Shelton; a special son-in-law: Freddie: grandchildren: Phillip Seay, McAyla Shelton, Hunter Shelton, Daniel Shelton, Joshua Jennings and Michael Shelton; great-grandchildren: Ethan Seay, Ryan Shelton and Ellie Shelton; nieces and nephews: Wylie Hensley, Glenda Hensley, James “Jimmy” Hensley and a host of other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Grancer and Vinnie Hensley; a sister: Frankie Jennings; a brother: Johnny Hensley; and a sister-in-law: Iula Hensley.

The family expresses a special thanks to Roy and Janie Shelton.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Tony Darnell officiating.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.