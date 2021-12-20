Evelene Shelton (Died: Dec. 18, 2021) Dec 20, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelene Shelton, 79, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now County Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant Dies April Lane Resigns From County Commission Deborah Kay Brown (Died: Dec. 11, 2021) Ray 'Teedee' Maupin's Spirit Of Giving Lives On Through Family, Community Efforts John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.