Evelyn Brown, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center of Chuckey.
She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Don and Connie Brown; one sister and brother-in-law: Regina and Ronnie Smith of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Minnus and Mae Brown;, one brother: William Brown; and sisters: Patricia Brown and Lois Jones.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Parker officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.