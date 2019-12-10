Evelyn Cutshaw Ottinger, 89, of the Caney Branch community in Greene County, passed away Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was born Aug. 15, 1930, a daughter of the late Herman E. and Myrtle Humphreys Cutshaw.
She loved her family fiercely and treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Ottinger was married April 21, 1951, to Wayne Ottinger. They lived on the family farm in the Caney Branch community, where they raised their family. She continued to live there until her death.
They were active members of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church where she attended as long as her health permitted. Evelyn served in many areas of the church including church trustee, certified lay speaker, a member of the officialbBoard and president of the United Methodist Women. She served in many capacities with the United Methodist Women on the local, district and conference level — serving as president of the Morristown District of the UMW. Her work with the United Methodist Women gave her great joy and provided her many opportunities to share her faith.
Mrs. Ottinger was also active in the Parent/Teacher Association and she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mrs. Ottinger was survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl Reynolds and husband, Mark; and two sons and daughters-in-law, Phillip Ottinger and wife, Jean, and John Ottinger and wife, Brenda, all of Greeneville; eight grandchildren: Grace and Mark Shupe, Robert and Kaitlyn Ottinger, Alex and Jen Reynolds, Nathan, Keith, Seth and Russell Ottinger and Emily Reynolds; one great-granddaughter: Meredith Grace Shupe; a brother-in-law: Fred Ottinger; nieces and nephews: Rocky and Karen Ottinger, Danny and Cathy Ottinger, David and Melissa Ottinger, Sandy and Tommy Jennings, and Velvet and Greg Hopkins; several great-nieces and great-nephews;her special caregivers: Nancy Rogers and Phyllis Luttrell, Amedysis Home Health including her special team of Jessica, Dennis, Jason, Ashley and Priscilla and Dr. Tyler Bailey, and special friends: Velta Rae Riley, Betty Joe Hawk, Beulah Seaton and Stella Luttrell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Wayne Ottinger; her son: Steven Andrew Ottinger; her brother and sister-in-law: Howard and Charlotte Cutshaw; her sister and brother-in-law: Alfreda and Jim Conley; her sister-in-law: Vera Easterly Ottinger; and one nephew: Roscoe Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dan Palmer and the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Love’s Memorial UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be her church family at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love’s Memorial UMC Cemetery Fund or to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.