Evelyn Irene Wisecarver, 72, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday evening.
She was a retired caregiver and retired from Five Rivers Electronics Innovations.
She attended Midway United Methodist Church as her health permitted.
Survivors include two daughters: Johnnie Irene Wisecarver, and Lillian J. Wisecarver; a grandpuppy: Roxie Marie; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Vivian and John Lortz, and Judy Barlow; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends that loved and cared about her, who had been helpful during her illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Sylvia and Arnold Landreth; two sisters, a brother and a brother-in-law: Brenda and Lonzo Gipson, David Landreth and Nadine Vessels; a grandpuppy: Crybaby; and the father of the children: Johnnie H. Wisecarver.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel The Rev. Jerry Holt will officiate.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at Tusculum.
Pallbearers will be Robert MacDonald, Cory Shelton, Brian Hall, Johnathan Grubaugh and David Morgan.
Marty Smith will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.