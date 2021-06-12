Evelyn Johnson Blake (Died: June 11, 2021) Jun 12, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Johnson Blake, 79, of Greeneville, died Friday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Camp Creek VFD Frames Creative Fundraising Idea Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Gidget Ann Babb (Died: June 6, 2021) Patricia Norton Baughard (Died: June 7, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.