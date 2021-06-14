Evelyn Johnson Blake, 79, of the Greystone Community, died Friday morning at Signature Healthcare.
She was retired from Plus Mark after 27 years of service. She attended Greystone Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include three children and spouses: Rev. Jeff Blake and Teri, Lionel Travis Blake, and Amanda and Greg Foulks; one grandson: Scott Blake and wife, Jasmine; two great-grandchildren: Carter Blake and Cash Blake; one brother: Jay Johnson; several nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver: Bernice Ward; special caregivers: Carolyn McCaslin, Cathy Lawing, Cathy Mercer, Carolyn Sauceman, Mary Whaley, Sherry Patrick, Angie Gunter, Heather Mitchell, Libby McInturf, Geraldine Weems, Christy Blevins, and the late Korie Mercer.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jonnie and Lilly Johnson; four brothers: Johnny, Jack, Charles, and Lloyd Johnson; five sisters: Dorothy Johnson, Edna Massey, Charlotte Fox, Marie Snider, and Loretta Johnson.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Signature Healthcare, and to the Rev. Paul Ragon.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 o’clock with her son, the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to Cedar Creek Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Scott Blake, Duane Blake, Chris Blake, Freddie Blake, Eddie Rohrer, and Jeff McClellan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 5915 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, TN 37641.