Evelyn M. Hensley, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
She was a Baptist by faith.
She was survived by one son: Gary (Linda) Hensley; one daughter: Beverly Price of the home; three grandchildren: Michelle Hall (Robert Clifton), Brian Hensley (Rick Wisecarver) and Justin Hensley; three great-grandchildren: Shawana (Jacob) Carver, and Kelsey and Kirkland Hensley; one special great-great-grandson: Gage Carver. She was also survived by several special cousins. She was loved by many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her late husband: Norman Hensley; her parents: Clifford Babb and Sophia (Jane) Tullock Babb; her grandparents: Bunk Babb and Elisa (Brown) Babb, and Lemual K. Tullock and Polly Tullock; several special uncles, aunts and cousins; and a sister: Gladis Loucille Babb.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate the funeral at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. Brian Hensley (grandson) will be the pianist during the service.
Interment will be Monday 2 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Clifton, Michelle Hall, Brian Hensley, Justin Hensley, Jacob and Shawana Carver.
The family expressed a thank you to Suncrest Hospice and staff and a very special thank you to Jackie.
