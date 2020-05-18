Evelyn McCoy Patterson Leonard, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She is survived by her husband: Terry Leonard; sons: Mark (Mary) Patterson, Mike Patterson and Scott Patterson; grandchildren: Lindsey (Terrence) Reed, Courtney (Zackary) Randolph and Matthew (Kailey) Patterson; great-grandchildren: Grayson Reed, Kinzley and Blakely Randolph, Johnny Cutshall, all are of Greeneville; a sister: Rebecca (Jim) Cathey of Germantown; and brothers: David (Joyce) McCoy of Buchanan and Douglas (Sheila) McCoy of Maryville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: David Patterson (June 8, 1998); a grandson: John-Wesley Patterson; her parents: Ralph and Mabel McCoy; and a brother: Steve McCoy.
Evelyn was a member of First Baptist Church, Seniors Co-Ed Sunday School Class.
She was a registered nurse and worked in surgery at Laughlin Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. David Green officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or Ballad Health Foundation.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.