Evelyn Paige, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Feb. 29 at Greeneville Community Hospital East, after a courageous battle with her health.
She is survived by her husband: Ray Perdue; two sons: Jody and Angela Paige, and Dustin Perdue; a daughter: Carrie Niderhouser; five grandchildren: Mykayla, Jenna, Maddox, Kieran and Braxton; a special sister: Shirley (Kenneth) Ramsey; a sister-in-law: Geri Johnson; several nieces and nephews; a special niece: Becky Harris; a daughter-in-law: Shannon Garland; and a special friend: Steve Nolan.
She was preceded in death by her son: Scottie Johnson; her parents: Frank and Kathleen Johnson; brothers: Minnis, Junior, Johnny and Ray Johnson; and sisters: Mary Carmack and Anna Johnson.
The family expressed a special thank you to the Miller family and the Davis family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.