MORRISTOWN — Evelyn Riley Grigsby, age 92 years, 9 months, passed away Sunday.
She retired as U.S. Postmaster of Del Rio.
Mrs. Grigsby was a member of First United Methodist Church of Morristown.
She was a fifty year member of Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of Eastern Star.
She was the daughter of the late Sam and Georgia Brown Riley of Mohawk.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years: William L. “Bill” Grigsby; a son: Fred Grigsby; a granddaughter: Mary Alice (Jeff) Lawson; and great-grandsons: Carter Grigsby Randolph and Tatum Bryce Lawson.
The family expressed their sincere appreciation to Melissa Oras, Zella Maleitzke and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for the excellent care they provided Evelyn.
A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Mohawk Cemetery in Mohawk with the Rev. Howard Shipley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mosheim Eastern Star, c/o Danielle Gregg, 5315 Snapps Ferry Rd., Afton, TN 37616.
