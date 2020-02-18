Evelyn Temple Gabel, 97, of Greeneville, died Saturday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Douglas and Doris Temple; two stepdaughters: Suzanne and Richard Bloom of Palm Harbor, Florida and Audrey Gabel of Livermore, California; four grandchildren: Tisha and Dawid Korkus of Austin, Texas, Brenna and Daniel Banks of Phoenix, Arizona, Richard Temple Jr. of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and Edward and Angie Temple of Manchester, Pennsylvania; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years: Rudy Gabel; a son: Richard Temple Sr.; a great-grandson: Johnathon Temple; one sister; and three brothers.
Memorial services for Mrs. Gabel will be held at a later date in Maine.
The Gabel family expressed special thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe of Greeneville for their love and care, and also to the staff of the Aspen Wing and Rehabilitation at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the Gabel family at www.doughty-stevens.com.