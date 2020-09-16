Evelyn Wilson, a Christian, Painter, Teacher, Mother, Wife and Grandmother finished her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and joined Jesus in Heaven Saturday while her husband and daughter were by her side. To know her was to understand the true meaning of kindness and love.
Services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in McMullen Funeral Home. Family will receive visitors frin 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home located at 3874 Gentian Blvd Columbus, Georgia.
Burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with her family in Greeneville.
Born Florence Evelyn White Dec. 6, 1934, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Clarence R. White and Mabel Mills White.
She was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert “Bob” White and Ralph A. White; and a sister: Elizabeth Anne Graham.
Evelyn leaves her husband: Charles “Chuck” N. Wilson of Columbus, Georgia; a daughter: Teresa A. (Tim) Valko of Camarilla, California; a son: Timothy K. Battle of Denver City, Texas; granddaughters; Peyton C. and Deighan M. Valko of Camarillo; a sister: Sandra Perry of Knoxville; a brother-in-law: Dr. Rev. J. Billy Graham of Carthage, North Carolina; a sister-in-law: Carolyn White of Knoxville; stepchildren: Charlene (Kenneth) Koonce of Columbus, and Laurie Plunkett of Great Falls, Montana, Jeff (Tess) Wilson of Savannah, Georgia, Steven (Sharon) Griffiths of Columbus and Christa Griffiths of Williamsburg, Virginia; 12 stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives.
After receiving degrees in Education from both Columbus College and Troy State University, Evelyn taught 4th grade, retiring from Double Churches Elementary in 1996, after 30 years. She received several accolades, awards and recognition including: District VI Winner – Georgia Science Teacher of the Year 1989-90 — Selected Participant 1990 Math-Science Round Table Honor Seminar sponsored by Georgia Alliance for Public Education — Recipient of Resolution Presented by Columbus Mayor
Professional and Personal Affiliations: Muscogee County School District Science Curriculum Committee 1988-89 — Co-author and illustrator of MCSD Elementary Science Curriculum Guide — Science Facilitator for Guide — Middle Grades Education Curriculum Review Committee Columbus College Alumni Assoc 1990 — Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society; Columbus College and Troy State Chapters — Georgia Science Teacher Association — Georgia Reading Association — Georgia Mathematics Teachers Association — Presenter for Regional Math Connection; mankind math connections to other subject areas including Science — Item Writer for Educational Testing Services — President of Columbus Artists Guild — Member of Columbus Museum of Arts and Science
Evelyn was a talented and recognized artist of watercolor paintings. She was commissioned by several businesses, corporations and individuals in the Southeastern United States for her work. She also traveled extensively including three summers in the South American Andes Mountains and Amazon River and jungle regions supporting cultural and language development programs thru Columbus College. Other passions included rock collecting/study, trout fishing, bird watching, gardening and nature.
As a devoted member of Wynnbrook Baptist Church and choir for more than 20 years, she worshiped and showed everyone all true Christian love. She was a current member of Calvary Christian Church and a resident of The Green House at Calvary.
Flowers will be accepted. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346-1910; or Calvary Baptist Church, 7556 Old Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com and www.doughty-stevens.com.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.