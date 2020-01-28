Everett “Buggy” Cutshaw III, 49, of Chuckey, passed Thursday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Sheila Cutshaw; five children: Tasha Walker, Nikki Lohrman, Jasmine Norton, Damian Cutshaw and Ava Cutshaw; a stepson: Wesley Norton; three grandchildren: Zacharia Grubaugh, Caidence Grubaugh and Ashylyn Grubaugh; his father: Everette Cutshaw II; three brothers: Mike Cutshaw, Richard Cutshaw and Eli Cutshaw; and two sisters: Mary Ball and Chasity Cutshaw.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Nancy Cutshaw; and a special friend: Michael Norton.
The family will have a gathering of friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.