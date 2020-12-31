Everett Leroy Park, age 80, of Gap Creek Road, passed away Monday at his residence.
He was a brick mason and retired in 2017. He attended Pilot Knob Church.
He was a 50-plus year member of The Dekalb Illinois Moose Club.
He was an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman. He made yearly trips to Canada and many golf trips. He loved working on puzzles and gambling.
He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Tammy Park, and Bridget and Johnn Lucius; one son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Brenda Park; Gloria’s children: Jennifer Parker, Jeanne Manis, and John Roach; grandchildren: Riley, Chase, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Cydney, Rebecca, Caleb, Logan, Brianna, Bailey, Alec, Cassandra, Andrew, Trevor, Trent, Rachel, Hannah, and Caleb; several great grandchildren; two sisters: Norma Park and Carolyn Nepean; several nieces and nephews; and special friend: Patty Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his fiancé: Gloria Roach; one son: Stephen Park; his parents: Everett and Pearl Park; two brothers: Harlow Park and Richard Park.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Richard Snowden officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service in Pilot Knob cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at the Dekalb Illinois Moose Lodge.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com