Everette C. Janeway, 78, of Mosheim, passed away, Saturday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired from Lensing Fibers.
He was a member of Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Janeway was a veteran of the U.S. Army, an assistant scout master of Mosheim Troop No. 99, and member of the Lensing Fibers and Mosheim volunteer fire departments.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years: Lois “Jeannie” Janeway; two sons and a daughter-in-law: Richard and Patricia Janeway, of Crossville, and Charles Janeway and his special friend, Colleen Easterly, of Mosheim; four grandchildren: Corie Oster and her husband, Jackson, of Ooltewah, Jonathan Janeway, of Cookeville, Justice Janeway and his fiancée, Owen Puckett, of Johnson City, and Dyllan Janeway, of Crossville; one great-grandson: Cason Allen Oster; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Lloyd and Linda Janeway, of Belvedere, Illinois, and Lawrence and Lisa Janeway, of Bulls Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Conley and Evelyn Janeway, of Bulls Gap, and was preceded in death by two brothers: Marvin Janeway and Douglas Janeway; and one sister: Alma Williams.
The family expressed special thanks to nurses and staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain and the Rev. John Grimm officiating.
Interment will follow in Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Janeway, Dyllan Janeway, Jackson Oster, Owen Puckett, Elmer Seay and Todd Ellenburg.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Hartman’s Chapel Sunday school class No. 5.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.