Everette Junior Cutshaw, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday.
He was a retired brick mason.
He is survived by his five children and their spouses: Mike Cutshaw, Richard and Cathy Cuthsaw, Eli Cutshaw, Mary and Anthony Ball, and Chasidi Cutshaw; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers: Robert Lloyd and Dorothy Cutshaw, and Roger and Noemi Cutshaw; three sisters: Carol and Paul Gunter, Teresa Martin and Joyce Cutshaw; and a special friend: Mike Gosnell.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Cutshaw; a son: Buggy Cutshaw; his father: Robert Everette Cutshaw; his mother: Vivian Louise Dunn Cutshaw; his stepmother: Vivian Greenlee; four brothers: William, Jerry, Donald, Leslie and Paul Douglas, and Phillip Darrell Cutshaw; and a sister: Frances Louise Wallace.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Family and friends are requested to meet at noon Friday at the funeral home to go in procession for a 1 p.m. graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tommy Melton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.