MORRISTOWN — Fannie Kate King, 87, of Talbott, went to be with the Lord Friday while at her residence.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, but most importantly a servant of God. She was a member of Panther Springs United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
She loved her family with her whole heart and spent countless hours caring and praying for each one. Family gatherings were her favorite and she would work tirelessly to make sure it was a special time for everyone.
No one ever left Fannie’s house hungry. She was an excellent cook and was most known for her homemade meringue pies, potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken and dumplings, and cornbread.
She had an incredible sense of humor and brought many hours of laughter to everyone who knew her. Most enduring was her ability to laugh at herself. She spoke her mind and while she didn’t have a great filter, what she said was usually on point even if it did sting.
In the later months of her life, she had advanced dementia. We were often on pins and needles about what she might say or do. But, somehow we all (including Fannie) found humor and joy in those awkward and challenging moments.
She had a wonderful caretaker/friend, Pat, and an array of amazing medical providers. Much thanks to the family and friends who supported, visited and helped us take care of mom.
This Christian lady will surely be missed but rest assured her memory and values will live on.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years: Robert King; her parents: Pauline (Hughes) and Earl Mabe; and brothers, Glen, J.M. and Kenneth Mabe.
She is survived by her daughters: Paulette (Keith) Brewer, Sandra Carson and Linda Mason; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren: two sisters-in-law: and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Family and friends will meet at Sunderland Cemetery for a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Panther Springs United Methodist Church.
Arrangements provided by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.