Fannie Lee Norton, 92, of Price Lane, passed away Friday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a homemaker. She loved to cook for family dinners and tend to her flowers.
She is survived by a son: James Nease; a granddaughter and her husband: Jana and Ed Nicodemus; a special friend: Kaden Nicodemus; great-grandson and his wife: Cody and Brittany Ricker; great-great-granddaughters: Gracie Ricker and Madilyn Ricker; a sister and brother-in-law: Frances and Roy Waddell; a sister: Margaret Gregg; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend: Brenda Graf, all of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Susie Gregg; brothers: Fred Gregg, Ted Gregg and Martin Gregg; and sisters: Georgia Gregg and Hazel Gregg.
The memorial service will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Norton family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.