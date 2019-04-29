Fannie Virginia Rogers, 76, passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday morning.
She was born in Cocke County, a daughter of the late Chester Norton and Nell Franklin Norton.
Fannie retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter: Sherry Jordan; two sons: Dennis and Ronnie Rogers; grandchildren: Ashley Douthat, Keith Rogers, Carrie Horton, Erica Jordan, Tyler Rogers and Zackary Rogers; great-grandchildren: Tristen and Emerie Douthat, Alena Hinkle, Bentley and Peyton Rogers, and Demrie Horton; sisters: Othela Norton, Gay Croft and Shelby Cutshaw; and a brother: Larry Norton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James C. Rogers; a sister: Blanche Mathes; and brothers: Gene Norton and Arnold Norton.
The Rogers family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will follow in Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.