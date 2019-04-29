FANNIE VIRGINIA ROGERS

Fannie Virginia Rogers, 76, passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday morning.

She was born in Cocke County, a daughter of the late Chester Norton and Nell Franklin Norton.

Fannie retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after 30 years of service.

She is survived by her daughter: Sherry Jordan; two sons: Dennis and Ronnie Rogers; grandchildren: Ashley Douthat, Keith Rogers, Carrie Horton, Erica Jordan, Tyler Rogers and Zackary Rogers; great-grandchildren: Tristen and Emerie Douthat, Alena Hinkle, Bentley and Peyton Rogers, and Demrie Horton; sisters: Othela Norton, Gay Croft and Shelby Cutshaw; and a brother: Larry Norton.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James C. Rogers; a sister: Blanche Mathes; and brothers: Gene Norton and Arnold Norton.

The Rogers family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.

Interment will follow in Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her family and friends.