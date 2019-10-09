Farriell “Bud” Blazer, 78, of the St. James community, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and the Young at Hearts.
He was a founder and charter member of St. James Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years. He was a charter member of Nolachuckey Ruritan Club, having been a member for 59 years.
Mr. Blazer retired from BASF/ENKA and BTL Industries.
He enjoyed several activities with his grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents: L. L. and Marie Blazer; and sisters: Aileen Crum and Wanda Miner.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Margaret Rader Blazer; two daughters and sons-in-law: Barbara and Jeff Ottinger, and Misty and Jay Jarnigan; grandchildren: Isaac and Morgan Ottinger, Michael and Kelsey Ottinger, Jacob Jarnigan and Nathan Jarnigan; great-grandchildren: Chandler Ottinger, and Zohee and Hunter Jarnigan; four special granddogs: Lily, Sissy, Oakley and Allie; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Beryl Freshour, and Debbie and Wayne Collins; special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paula Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in St. James Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Nolachuckey Ruritan Club and members of St. James Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. James Volunteer Fire Department or St. James Lutheran Church.