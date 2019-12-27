Faye Dean Baxter Bright, 84, of the Jeroldstown community, passed away Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Eastman.
Mrs. Bright attended Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She was dedicated in reading her Bible.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their ballgames and activities. She also enjoyed word searches and crossword puzzles. In past years, she was active with the Jeroldstown Family & Community Education Club.
Survivors include three children and their spouses: Charles H. and Pam Baxter, the Rev. Ronnie and Kim Baxter, and Cindy and Eddie McKinney; three stepchildren and their spouses: Connie and Kenny Kerr, Judy and Harold Johnson, and David and Janet Bright; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Leslie Baxter Blair and Jeff, Aaron and Danielle Baxter, Adrianna Baxter, Katelyn and Josh Sullivan, Lauren Baxter, the Rev. Isaiah Baxter, Julie McKinney McNeese and Mark, Edward “Bud” and Natalie McKinney, and Lance and Amy McKinney; five stepgrandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six6 great-great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: Phil and Debbie Smith; one sister: Patricia Wattenbarger; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Kathy Crawford and Reta Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: Milburn Baxter; her second husband: J.T. Bright; her parents: Verlin and Audrey Smith; and two sisters: Cleophia Barger and Betty Gaddis.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Keith Williams will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to gather at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Union Temple Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Baxter, Bud McKinney, Lance McKinney, Isaiah Baxter, Josh Bright, Matthew Bright and Don Shephard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sgt. Josh Sullivan, Harold Smith and Richard Bowers.
The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville, 4 West nursing staff and doctors at Greeneville Community Hospital East, and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.