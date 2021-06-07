Ferbie Beatrice Belt, 87, of Afton, passed away Friday evening at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was the owner/operator of Belt’s Grocery.
Mrs. Belt attended Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include five daughters and four sons-in-law: Betty and Steve Campbell, Kathy Morelock, Connie and Tim McKay, Penny and Robin Wills, and Robin and Randy Bledsoe; two sons and daughters-in-law: Rocky and Karen Belt, and Shane and Jennifer Belt; five grandchildren: Jason (Hannah) Belt, Marc (Mandy) Campbell, B.J. McKay, Leah (Aaron) Cremins and Toby Belt; two foster grandchildren: Alan Huskey and Kenny Pettit; five great-grandchildren: Conner and Carson Campbell, Maylee and Aiden Cremins, and Keely Belt; several nieces and nephews; and very special friends: Wanda and Lisa.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harry Jerry “Jake” Belt; a son-in-law: James Morelock; her parents: John and Lucrecia Gray; three sisters: Rachel Childress, Nancy Gray and Lucille Mitchell; one brother: James Franklin Gray; and one half-brother: Guy Gray.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Campbell, Tim McKay, Robin Wills, Randy Bledsoe, Jason Belt, Marc Campbell, B.J. McKay and Aaron Cremins.
Toby Belt will be an honorary pallbearer.