MORRISTOWN — Flora “Pearl” Wilburn, 91, of Mohawk, went to be with the Lord Tuesday.
She was a faithful member of Phillipi Baptist Church where she attended up until her illness
Pearl, as everyone knew her, worked for many years and retired from Lea Industries in Morristown.
She loved to tell many stories of her grandchildren and always enjoyed talking about the Lord.
Pearl was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years: Bobby Wilburn; parents: Solon and Nora Glasscock; brothers: Grantville Glasscock, V.F. Glasscock and John Kite Glasscock; and sisters: Maggie Banks, Francis Reedy and Mary Lou Black.
She is survived by her children: Penny (Robbie) Williams of Morristown, Bobbie (Chris) Broyles of Bulls Gap, Joe (Kim) Wilburn of Morristown, Brandy (Lynn) Weston of St. Clair, Jackie (Sammy) Voiles of Mohawk, Jerry (Marsha) Glasscock and Jimmie (Terri) Glasscock, both of Morristown; grandchildren: Bailey Broyles, Zoe Wilburn, Emma Wilburn, Bo Voiles, Tammie Greene, Luke Glasscock and LeAnne Maness; sisters: Anna Mae (Andy) McCamey and Lynda Sue (Alan) Klepper; a special nephew who she loved as a son: Johnny (Ruby) Glasscock; and a host of several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Phillipi Baptist Church Cemetery in Bulls Gap for a graveside services with the Rev. Larry Miller officiating.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.