Florence Brooks, 81, of Chuckey, passed away early Monday morning at her home after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She retired from Kmart.
Mrs. Brooks was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years: Earl Brooks; one son: Joe Hardin and Tammy Ricker; a stepdaughter: Angela Brooks; a step daughter-in-law: Sheila Brooks; a stepgrandson: Sander Jones; a sister-in-law: Jewel Gulley; a special niece: Karen Ford; and a special friend: Linda Earley.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: Byron Hardin; a daughter and son-in-law: Dr. Lana and James Hamilton; a stepson: Steven Brooks; her parents: Ernest and Rose Gulley; a sister: Mary Belle Brooks; and a brother: Thomas Gulley.
The family will receive from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Florence’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Committal services will be Friday 11 a.m. in Mt. Carmel Cemetery at Mosheim. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Cutshaw, Steve Campbell, Buddy McNabb, Carl Banner, Tom Hite and Eddie Ford.
Honorary pallbearer will be her special friend, Jimmy Earley.