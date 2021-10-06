Florence Johnson, 83, of Tomahawk Lane, Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a foster grandparent at Camp Creek Elementary School. She worked at Plus Mark and Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She was a member of Mountain View Disciples of Christ Church.
She wa an auxiliary member of Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Florence is survived by hers sons: Jerry Johnson and Jeff (Sharon) Johnson; grandchildren: Casey Johnson (Jerome) Cooper and Bradley (Nikki) Johnson; great grandchildren: Brody Cooper and Ashley Cooper; a brother: Bud (Shirley) Jennings; and two aunts: Betty Gorrell and Ruth Ann Blevins.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Haskell Johnson; her parents: Arles and Lola Jennings; a brother and sister-in-law: David (Lum) Jennings and Tursey Jennings; and a daughter-in-law: Wilma Johnson.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Kent Stills and the Rev. Jerry Hopson officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Mt. View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Jennings, Joe Jennings, Adam Jennings, Sam Jennings, Trey Callahan and John Bowman.
The family expresses a special thanks to Caris Hospice.
