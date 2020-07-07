Floyd Austin Harwell, 76, of Afton, died Sunday at James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
He was a member of Greystone Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Harwell is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was the owner of Home Medical Services for 22 years.
He loved playing his banjo and his time spent with his donkeys and plowing with his mules.
Survivors include a daughter: Susan Smelcer; two sons: Daniel and Kevin Harwell; two stepsons: David and Paul Creel; four grandchildren: Savannah and Cameron Smelcer, and Garrett and Wesley Harwell; his stepmother: Helen Harwell; three stepsisters: Penny and Ken Carden, Ruthie Moceri and Judy McLaney; one stepbrother: Tom and Cheyenne Harwell; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Harwell is preceded in death by his mother: Ella Harwell; his father: C.E. Harwell; and one sister: Carolyn Alexander.
The Harwell family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Roger Stockton will be officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs National Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday for the graveside services.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Harwell family at www.doughty-stevens.com.