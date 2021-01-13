Floyd B. Graham, 87, of Chuckey, the South Central community, passed away Sunday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a farmer and former employee of Sam Moore Chair Factory.
Floyd was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in South Central.
Survivors include one son: Dwayne Graham and his girlfriend: Diane Johnson; and one brother: Aubra Graham, all of South Central; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Connie Graham in 2009; his parents: Albert and Martha Graham; and three brothers: Shelby, Edward and Bill Graham.
At his request there will be no formal visitation or service. He will be laid to rest with his wife in Liberty Cemetery at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.