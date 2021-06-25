KINGSPORT — Floyd Edward “Ed” Murphy, 72, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Wednesday at The Hock Family Pavilion at Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina, after an extended illness.
Born in Jefferson City, he had resided in Kingsport since 1976, and in Greeneville since 2004.
Ed was a graduate of The University of Tennessee.
He served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
Ed had worked for Mason-Dixon Truck Lines, Emory Worldwide, owner/operator Pals, and Regional Manager for Dairy Queen in the Southeast.
The lover of corny dad jokes leaves behind a legacy of community service and mentorship to younger generations. He is past president of the Kingsport Jaycees, also Young Man of The Year, and Tennessee State President of the Jaycees, and Boys Scout Troop No. 50 leader.
He was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Bettye Murphy; a sister: Rebecca Murphy; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Ed is survived by the mother of his children: Linda Murphy of Kingsport; a daughter: Rebecca Murphy and her husband, Michael Hammontree of Nashville; a son: Justin Murphy and his wife, Charidy Bunsa, Washougal, Washington; two grandsons: Oscar and Ellis; two granddogs: Luna and Woodford; a brother: Stanley Murphy of Jefferson City; a niece, Alicia Carey and her husband, Mike; two nephews: Stanley Murphy Jr. and Shane Murphy; two great-nieces: Brooklyn and Jocelyn; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Monday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, with Dr. Darris Doyal and the Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.