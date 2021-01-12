Floyd Graham (Died: Jan. 10, 2021) Jan 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Floyd Graham, 87, of the South Central community, died Sunday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Ronnie Metcalfe (Died: Jan. 8, 2021) Rooting Out Racism In Children's Books Walter 'Kyle' Gilland (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Hometown Heroes: David Beverly Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.