Floyd Hawk, 37, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday.
He is survived by fiancée: Ashley Mata; an aunt: Carol Keplinger; one nieces; two nephews; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be Friday at 5 p.m. in East Rogersville Baptist Church with Charlie Gibson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.