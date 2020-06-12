Floyd “Junior” Hawk, 79, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020, just shy of his 80th birthday. He battled Alzheimer’s for a long time, but his wife of 59 years kept him home throughout his battle.
Junior is survived by his loving wife Janice Gregg Hawk; three children, Lecia (Thomas) Maloney; Floyd “Buddy” (Loretta) Hawk and Sharon (Ruddy) Ferrell; blessed with five grandchildren, Stephanie (Derrick) Webb, Daniel (Katy) Coursey, Andrew (Sasha Ellison) Coursey; Rosa (Greg Kerns)Hawk, Ryan Hawk. Blessings continued with great-grandchildren; Journee, Bryce, Chloe, Ronin, Athena, Raiden, and Ares.
Junior worked and retired from Magnavox Jefferson City and Greeneville locations and Lear Seating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all Junior’s caregivers and to Avalon Hospice.
Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Hamblen Memory Gardens with Allen Shupe officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel and Andrew Coursey, Ryan Hawk, Ruddy Ferrell, Derrick Webb and Jerry Trent.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.