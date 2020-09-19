MORRISTOWN — On Thursday while surrounded by his wife and children, Floyd William Case Sr. peacefully took the hand of Jesus, his Savior, and went to his heavenly home.
He was born April 17, 1937 to John Henry and Cecil Case of Jefferson City.
Floyd began his career in the U.S. Army in 1956. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Lee, Virginia, and Fort Gordan, Georgia. He ended his military career as a sergeant and Post Master in 1959. While based at Fort Gordan, Floyd met Becky McLelland on a blind date. They fell in love and were married on Aug. 24, 1958, in Hephzibah, Georgia.
He worked at America Enka, BASF and Linzing Corporation in Lowland for 35 years.
Floyd was a faithful member of Grants Chapel United Methodist Church in Dandridge.
He loved his family, and had a kind and giving heart. All that knew Floyd loved him.
Floyd was proceeded in death by his daughter: Vivian Case; his parents: John Henry Case and Cecil Case-Cantwell; and his brother: John Case.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years: Becky Case of Dandridge; his cherished children: Bill Case of Dandridge, Connie Inman and her husband, Eddie, of Morristown, Danny Case and his wife, Marie, of Morristown, and Joe Case and his wife, Retha, of Greeneville; his beloved grandchildren: Beth and Tyler Sloan, and Will Case, all of Morristown, and Noah Case and Reed Case of Greeneville; his precious great-grandchildren: Maddie and Maci Sloan; his brothers and sisters: Jackie Case and his wife, Noy, of Crossville, Don Case of Morristown, Phyllis Clevenger and her husband, David, of Jefferson City, Glenda Cornett and her husband, Ira of New Market, and Ann Cantwell of Bean Station; a brother-in-law: Sam McLelland of Jacksonville, Florida; and a sister-in-law: Sue Hobbs of Jefferson City.
Friends and family will gather at 1:45 p.m. Monday at Grants Chapel Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Darrell Chambers, Rev. Dr. Vanessa Trice-Wallace and Charlie Shipley officiating. Military honors will be conveyed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5266.
Friends may call Sunday between 1-5 p.m. at Farrar Funeral HOme in Dandridge.
The family expressed a thank you to the Jefferson City Rescue Squad, FMC Dialysis of New Market, Amedisys Hospice and everyone for the prayers and kind words.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grant Chapel UMC, in memory of Floyd, P. O. Box 693, Dandridge, TN 37725.