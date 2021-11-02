Frances Dyer Hayes, 89, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at her home.
Ms. Hayes retired after 44 years of service from Philips Consumer Electronics.
She is survived by her daughter: Diana Hayes; and her son and daughter-in-law: Dan and Marie Hayes.
Ms. Hayes was preceded in death by her husband: Conrad “Connie” Hayes; her daughter: Janet Hayes; her parents: Larry Eastman and Bonnie Dyer; and siblings: Cecil Weems, Herman Dyer, Myrtle Drinnon, Harlo Dyer, Joda Ray Hagood, Larry Dyer, Dova Davis, Mary White, Sylvia Swacker, Clarence Dyer and Joyce Bailey
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ralph Clevenger officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.