FRANCES DYER HAYES

Frances Dyer Hayes, 89, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at her home.

Ms. Hayes retired after 44 years of service from Philips Consumer Electronics.

She is survived by her daughter: Diana Hayes; and her son and daughter-in-law: Dan and Marie Hayes.

Ms. Hayes was preceded in death by her husband: Conrad “Connie” Hayes; her daughter: Janet Hayes; her parents: Larry Eastman and Bonnie Dyer; and siblings: Cecil Weems, Herman Dyer, Myrtle Drinnon, Harlo Dyer, Joda Ray Hagood, Larry Dyer, Dova Davis, Mary White, Sylvia Swacker, Clarence Dyer and Joyce Bailey

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.

Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ralph Clevenger officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.