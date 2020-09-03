Frances Elizabeth Moore, 74, of Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of First Christian Church.
She is survived by two sisters: Patricia Ann Rader and her husband, Gary, and June Cogburn, all of Greeneville,
She was a daughter of the late Claude B. Moore and Mary Blakely Moore. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Carl, Walter, Charles and Johnie Moore; and two sisters: Marie Mercer and Nancy Moore.
There will be no formal services.
Entombment will be at a later date in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the the arrangements.