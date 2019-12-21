Frances Elizabeth Shelton Ricker, 79, of the Newport Hwy, went to be with her Lord and reunite with her infant daughter, Kathy Kaye Davis. On Thursday, Mrs. Ricker passed away at her home following a brief illness.
She attended Flag Branch Church of God as long as her health permitted.
She retired after 43 years of service from Philips Consumer Electronics.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years: Jerry W. Ricker; a son: Timmy Ricker and Michelle Dalton; grandchildren: Brooke Ricker, and Cody and Brittany Ricker; great-granddaughters: Gracie and Madelyn Ricker; a sister-in-law: Diane Phelps; and a god-daughter and caregiver: Eva Jo Davis Gass.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter: Kathy Kaye Davis; her parents: Chester and Vickie Shelton; a brother: Arthur Shelton; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Herman and Josephine Ricker; and a sister-in-law: Wanda Jean Ricker.
Frances was blessed with a host of family and friends with special acknowledgement of Jan Ricker and Tammy Hensley, and her life-long friend, Josephine Bowers Davis.
The family expressed their deepest appreciation to Dr. Brad Strange and his staff, all the caring members of Caris Hospice, neighbors, Roger and Janie Cutshaw, David and Naomi George, and her church family at Flag Branch Church of God.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Willis Bowers and Hospice Chaplain Sarah Colson officiating. Her favorite hymns will be provided by Jerry and Deanna Wilhoit, Randy Tweed and Jason Stills.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Monday at 9:45 a.m. to go in procession to the 10:30 a.m. graveside service in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Ricker, Cody Ricker, Roger Cutshall, Ronnie Clark, Brooke Ricker and Randy Tweed.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason, Tosha, and Joseph Phelps, Jackie Bowers and Gary Bowers.
