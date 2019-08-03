Frances Emerson Gosnell, 89, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Thursday at her home while surrounded by her family.
The only child of James Bartlam and Frances Adriene Armstrong Emerson, she was born Dec. 17, 1929, at the home of her maternal grandparents, Winfield S. and Cora Alvis Armstrong, in Rogersville.
She spent her early years on the farm in Chuckey, moving to Greeneville in 1938 where she attended school.
Raised in the Methodist Church, she became a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church after moving to Greeneville.
She was married on June 7, 1946, to Wiley Junior Gosnell, until his death in 1969. Born to this union were her children: Wiley James (Karen) Gosnell, Frances Ann Waddell, Catherine Elizabeth Hurley and David Scott (Ann) Gosnell.
After several years of service to Greeneville schools as cafeteria manager of Tusculum View Elementary School, she retired from Takoma Regional Hospital.
She was a loving and supporting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren: Ben Waddell, Robin (Buddy) Wilker, of Knoxville, Josh Hurley, Matt (Brandy) Hurley, Bethany (Scottie) Fillers, Cassie (Jerry) Backus, of Greeneville, Laura (Nathan) House, of Centerson, Arizona, Emily (Travis) Peterson, and Katie Patton, of Wisconsin; 15 great-grandchildren; and cousins: Orvill (Geraldine), Clayton and Clinton Armstrong, of Rogersville, Pat Wohlward, of Oregon, Richard Wohlward, of Georgia, Peter Wohlward, of North Carolina, Ann Jones, of Old Hickory, Tom Armstrong, of Georgia, Dorothy Fortune, of Erwin, and Jeanne Alley, of Church Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Winfield Scott and Cora Penelope Alvis Armstrong; and her paternal grandparents: Columbus Thompson and Minnie Cordelia Gorge Emerson.
The family expressed a special thank you to Ballad Hospice for their great care, especially Sara Beth Trahan and Angie Privette.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
