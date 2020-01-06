Frances Helen Waddell, 78, of Greeneville, a housewife, passed away Thursday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include her husband: Roy Waddell; one son: Eddie Waddell; two daughters and one son-in-law: Pennie Knight, and Dollie and Curtiss Montgomery Jr., all of Greeneville; grandchildren: Angela Johnson and Heather Knight, both of Greeneville, Jessica Waddell and Kayla Waddell, both of Rhode Island, and Nicole Puretoy of Connecticut; several great-grandchildren; and a sister: Margaret Gregg.
She was preceded in death by a son: Jimmie Waddell; her parents: Arville and Susie Gregg; two brothers: Ted and Fred Gregg; and three sisters: Fannie Norton, Georgia Starcher and Kay Freshour.
A private service was held.
The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of 4-East at Greeneville Community Hospital.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.