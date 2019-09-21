Frances Kiker Harrison, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at her home.
Mrs. Harrison retired from Hurd Lock after 32 years.
She was a member of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church and attended Cedar Creek Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Gene and Judy Harrison, and Michael Harrison, all of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Bryan Harrison, of Greeneville, Kelly Harrison, of Knoxville, and Ean Harrison, of Greeneville; one brother and sister-in-law: J.B. and Louise Kiker; one sister-in-law: Evelyn Babb, of Knoxville; several special friends, including Cotton and Minnie Seaton; several special nieces and nephews; and a special daughter-in-law: Joy Tarnowsky and her husband, Steve.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Rex E. Harrison, who died Sept. 25, 2018; her parents: Calvin and Maude Kiker; two brothers: Bill Kiker and Luther Kiker; two sisters: Mabel Lewis and Lillian Taylor; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: William Cubert and Cora Booker Harrison.
Graveside services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Sam Smith and the Rev. John Daugherty officiating. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery for the service.
Mrs. Harrison requested no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Gene Harrison, Mike Harrison, Bryan Harrison, Steve Tarnowsky, Roger Brank and Josh Boles.
The family expressed a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.