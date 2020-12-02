Frances L. Lambert, 88, of Snapps Ferry Road, passed away early Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
She formerly lived in Hixson where she retired from Hallmark Store in Eastgate Shopping Center.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband: Warren “Richie” Lambert; and her son: David Brown.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Ronald Fox; two granddaughters: Emily (Bobby) Smith and Jessica Brown; a daughter-in-law: Karen Brown; four great-grandsons: Taylor Malone, Travis (Faith) Malone, Tanner Smith and Logan Smith; one great-great-grandson: Waylon Cooper Malone; and very special friends: Wayne and Faye Rains of Hixson.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. The Rev. David Smith will officiate. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.