MORRISTOWN — Frances L. Long, known as “Lucy” by her family and friends, went to be with the Lord Wednesday.
She always had a smile on her face and loved to joke.
She was preceded in death by her son: Bobby Jones; her parents: Ernest “Red” and Roxie Kuykendall; and two sisters: Mary Belle Bailey and Jenny Kuykendall.
Survivors include her six children: James (Lola) Jones, Trishia Jones (Bud Long), Gina (Larry) White, Susie (Rick) Hightower, Melissa (Richard) McMaster and Rebecca Pinkston; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three brothers: Jim Kuykendall, Billy Ray Kuykendall and Rex Kuykendall; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Rocky Everhart officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai UMC Graveyard.
The family expresses their thanks to the staff of Ballad Health in Greeneville for their care towards their mother.
Donations will be welcome to the Mt. Sinai UMC Graveyard Fund.
Arrangements provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.