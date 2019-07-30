“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” — Philippians 1:21
Frances joined our Almighty Father Sunday after her long, yet courageous battle with Myelofibrosis.
She was a faithful follower of Christ and member of Hill Street Church of God.
She enjoyed spending time with her fur baby, Hannah.
Survivors include her husband: Carl Wallace; two daughters and one son-in-law: Shawn and Victor Jennings, and Darlene Wallner; one son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Amy Wallace; seven grandchildren: Bryanna Wallace, Chase and Dalton Roberts, Brandon Collins and his wife, Elizabeth, Isreal Collins, and Mitchell and Madison Wallner; special friends: Christina Broyles, Janie Knipp, Cheryl Griggs, and Kelsey and Trenton Morrow; and brothers and sisters and their spouses: Roger and Kimberly Cutshaw, Robert and Dorothy Cutshaw, Junior and Debbie Cutshaw, Joyce Cutshaw, Teresa Martin, and Carol and Paul Gunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Everette and Louise Cutshaw; and four brothers: Daryl, Donald, Jerry and Paul Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jack Kirkendall and the Rev. Perry Foshie will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery Thursday at 12:50 p.m. for the committal service at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Isreal and Brandon Collins, Kenneth and Victor Jennings, Mitchell Wallner, Randall Knipp and Keith Gosnell.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Carla Nickle, Dr. Dharmen Patel, Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, Dr. Gordon Marsa, Dr. Joseph Krestchmar, the staff of Lincare, and Amedysis nurse, Karen Hawk.