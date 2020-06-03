Frances Louise Pearson Stokely, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Julius and Cindy Stokely; four grandchildren: Zion, Ty, Jace and India; four brothers and sister-in-law: Michael and Phyllis Pearson, Russell Pearson, Eddie Pearson and Ronnie Pearson; two sisters: Connie Blaylock and Sandra Wagner; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Cliffton Wagner; the father of her son: James H. Stokely; and special friends: Nancy Smith, and John Henley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Eva Pearson.
Frances was a member of Calvary Church in Johnson City.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.