MORRISTOWN — Frances Marie Ward, 69, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was a daughter of the late Felow and Charlise Buckner of the Mohawk commmunity where she lived most of her life. Also preceding her in death were four brothers and three sisters.
Marie leaves her children: James (Margret) Ward, Timothy Ward and Amanda (Ben) Bailey; eight grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; four sisters; and three brothers.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk.
Arrangements provided by MAYES MORTUARY.