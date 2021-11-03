Frances Pierce Tucker was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She died Oct. 27 from complications of a break-through case of COVID-19 at the age of 79.
Frances was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Greene County. She was the eldest of three children. After graduating from East Tennessee State University, she taught elementary school in Greene County for decades.
Frances was preceded in death by two husbands: Oscar Pierce and Billy Tucker; her sister: Catheryn Thacker Frazier; and her parents: Frank and Ruth (Light) Thacker.
She is survived by her brother: Tom Thacker; her children: Julia Pierce Brown and John Pierce; her grandchildren: Christin Whitacre and Alexander Brown; and her great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Llewellyn Whitacre. The family cannot forget her beloved sister-in-law, Carolyn Pierce, who was always there for her.
In lieu of flowers, Frances’ children are asking that her friends and family treasure time with their loved ones and join us in the Spring of 2022 for a Lifetime Celebration and Service in her honor.
An announcement will be provided by the family prior to the service.