Frances Stokely (Died: June 1, 2020) Jun 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frances Stokely, 66, of Greeneville passed away Monday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Sheriff Condemns Officer Actions In Floyd Death Hungry Bear Makes Way To Greeneville Man In ATV Wreck Sunday Dies Dakota Lynn Sams (Died: May 24, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.