Francie Suzanne Saunders, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of GWRRA and enjoyed riding and fishing with her late husband, Donald.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Donald Jr and Angela Saunders; her daughter: Francine Saunders; grandchildren: Nicole and Charles DiCola, Mikenzie and Adam Thorpe, Devin Saunders and Riley Edwards; great-grandchildren: Jayden DiCola, Adam Thorpe Jr. and Ryann Thorpe; a sister and brother-in-law: Sonja and Michael Garrison; and a host of extended family in New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Saunders Sr; her parents: Richard and Frances Morrell; and a brother: Benjamin Morrell.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The graveside service will follow at 5:30 p.m.in Graceland Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bill Willis officating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.