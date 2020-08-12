Francis J. Dwyer, 76, of Greeneville, died Sunday at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Mr. Dwyer was a veteran of Vietnam. He later served as a New York State Trooper and retired from the Suffolk County Police Department.
He was a 3rd Degree Knight and a member of the Honor Guard of the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church and volunteered in many ways at the church.
Mr. Dwyer was an avid fisherman and golfer.
He is survived by his wife: JoAnn Dwyer; his children: Kerri Ann (Brian) Dillion and Kevin (Jaclyn) Dwyer; five grandchildren: Brittany Jordyn Dwyer, Addisyn Grace Dwyer, William Conner Dillion, Michael Joseph Dillion and Aidan Patric Dillion; a brother: James (Anne) Dwyer; and a sister: Katie Valentine (Thomas).
Mr. Dwyer was preceded in death by his parents: Nellie Nolan Dwyer and James Dwyer Sr.; and brothers and sisters: Alfie Dwyer, Edward Dwyer, Helen O’Reily, Mary Flynn, Margaret Flynn and John Dwyer.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. August 19 at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brother Knights in the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Notre Dame Catholic Church Building Fund or the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society.