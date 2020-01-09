Francis Owen “Bubba” Mahery III, 78, of Greeneville, began his new life with the Lord Tuesday.
He was a member and attended First Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife: Frances M. Mahery; children: Annette Mahery Duckworth, Francis Owen “Mike” (Janine) Mahery IV and Dianne Mahery Palmore; grandchildren: Julie Mangrum, Drew Palmore, Lindsey (Johnny) Klarenbeek and Abby Duckworth; a brother: Pat (Margaret) Mahery; sisters: Betty Mahery and Joan Mahery Vogt; a sister-in-law: Patricia Robbins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death his parents: F.O. “Bub” and Barbara Mahery; and a sister: Barbara Ann Drake.
The family will have a gathering of friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Greeneville. The celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Joey Tillery officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.